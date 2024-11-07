Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $182,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $226.71 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $227.12. The stock has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $1,401,812.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,593.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,596 shares of company stock worth $8,090,059 over the last 90 days. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.