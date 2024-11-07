Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000.

Amplify High Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of YYY stock opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $435.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05. Amplify High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

About Amplify High Income ETF

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

