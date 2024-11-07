Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,957 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCCS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 26.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 184,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 38,514 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 26,077 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 475,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other news, insider Michael John Silva sold 29,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $311,986.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,172 shares in the company, valued at $324,349. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Michael John Silva sold 29,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $311,986.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,349. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 38,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $397,864.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,997. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 551.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.63. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $238.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

