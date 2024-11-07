Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) CEO Matthew Farrell Sells 165,823 Shares

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $17,084,743.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,613,438.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $103.21 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.41 and a twelve month high of $110.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.02.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.05.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

