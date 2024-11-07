Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $34,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $280,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.57.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 6.6 %

CINF stock opened at $149.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $98.65 and a 12-month high of $150.96. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.04). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 16.65%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.