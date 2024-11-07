Citigroup Lowers Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target to $18.50

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $21.00 to $18.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OMI. StockNews.com downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Owens & Minor Stock Up 15.3 %

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 290.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 76.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 176.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 100.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

(Get Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading

