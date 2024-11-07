Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Comfort Systems USA worth $10,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,205 shares in the company, valued at $72,239,007.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total value of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,503,914.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,091 shares of company stock worth $13,812,015 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $437.47 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $183.23 and a one year high of $439.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.18%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

