Comparing Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW) & Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW – Get Free Report) and Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lilium and Boeing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lilium N/A N/A N/A Boeing -10.88% N/A -6.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lilium and Boeing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lilium 0 0 0 0 0.00 Boeing 2 9 13 1 2.52

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Boeing has a consensus target price of $190.37, suggesting a potential upside of 29.34%. Given Boeing’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boeing is more favorable than Lilium.

64.8% of Boeing shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Boeing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lilium and Boeing”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lilium N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Boeing $73.29 billion 1.24 -$2.22 billion ($12.90) -11.41

Lilium has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boeing.

Summary

Boeing beats Lilium on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lilium

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Gauting, Germany.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments. The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft for passenger and cargo requirements, as well as provides fleet support services. The Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems; strategic defense and intelligence systems, which include strategic missile and defense systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber and information solutions, and intelligence systems; and satellite systems, such as government and commercial satellites, and space exploration. The Global Services segment offers products and services, including supply chain and logistics management, engineering, maintenance and modifications, upgrades and conversions, spare parts, pilot and maintenance training systems and services, technical and maintenance documents, and data analytics and digital services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Company was incorporated in 1916 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

