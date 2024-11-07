Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,476 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Copart by 141.5% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Copart by 477.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.74 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.99.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

