Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,476 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Copart by 141.5% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Copart by 477.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.
Copart Stock Performance
Shares of CPRT opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.74 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
