Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $741.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 995.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 43,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

