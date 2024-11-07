Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.07. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 14,810 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment consists of specialty television networks, conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, a social digital agency, and a social media creator network; and provides technology and media services.

