Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $16,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 163.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 107.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
Crown Castle Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $103.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.86. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.09.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Crown Castle from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crown Castle from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.87.
Crown Castle Company Profile
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.
