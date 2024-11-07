D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $1,249,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 415,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,448,000 after purchasing an additional 199,668 shares during the last quarter. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,161,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 50,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE DHI opened at $166.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.07 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.98.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.87.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

