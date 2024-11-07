Danone (EPA:BN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €61.27 ($67.33) and traded as high as €66.64 ($73.23). Danone shares last traded at €66.64 ($73.23), with a volume of 985,375 shares trading hands.
Danone Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is €65.00 and its 200-day moving average is €61.27.
Danone Company Profile
Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Danone
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.