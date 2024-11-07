Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lowered Expectations for Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock Price

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NVTS. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $4.60 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $21.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 84.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,388,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,603,894.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David Moxam sold 33,000 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $103,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 867,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,364.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,388,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,603,894.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 829,852 shares of company stock worth $2,528,252 in the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,151,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 2,656.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,283,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,940 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $2,364,000. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,009,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,976,000 after buying an additional 232,496 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

