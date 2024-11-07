DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,253 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,220 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $16,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,882 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,393 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE DKS opened at $195.01 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.07 and a 52-week high of $239.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
