Donaldson Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.8% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $71,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $247.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $695.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $142.82 and a 52 week high of $248.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

