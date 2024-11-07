eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,911 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $13,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 894.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.87.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,000.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,016 shares of company stock worth $3,015,417 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of eBay stock opened at $61.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.00. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $67.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.14%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

