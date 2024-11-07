enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,434,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148,056 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.31% of enCore Energy worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EU. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 28.1% during the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,814,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,590,000 after buying an additional 1,056,483 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in enCore Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $11,055,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,575,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 276,211 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 10.7% during the second quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,082,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 104,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of enCore Energy by 37.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 249,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

enCore Energy Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of EU opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.99 million, a P/E ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03. enCore Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

enCore Energy ( NASDAQ:EU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EU shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of enCore Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

enCore Energy Company Profile

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

