Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $9,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $424,130,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 57.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,285,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,408 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,021.4% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,154 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $51,582,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $59,128,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $74.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $71.38 and a one year high of $141.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.77.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.51 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.26.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

