Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Mizuho from $143.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $164.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Entegris Stock Up 1.9 %

Entegris stock opened at $105.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.97. Entegris has a twelve month low of $90.24 and a twelve month high of $147.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.52, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $807.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.44 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

