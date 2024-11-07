EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,083 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $127.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.