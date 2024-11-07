Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $12,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 123,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 340,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,952,000 after acquiring an additional 12,444 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46,368.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 355,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after purchasing an additional 354,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $68.69 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.32. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Cuts Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $387.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.78 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $1,462,188.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 221,777 shares in the company, valued at $15,575,398.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,188.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 221,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,575,398.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,936 shares in the company, valued at $19,705,886.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,808 shares of company stock worth $6,348,011. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Featured Articles

