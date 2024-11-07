Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,484 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.07% of Exact Sciences worth $9,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,740,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,225,131,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Exact Sciences by 74.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,025,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557,168 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $163,896,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 175.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,258,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,400,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,154,000 after purchasing an additional 669,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXAS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.06.

In other news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $65,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,060. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $54.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.67. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $79.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $708.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.80 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

