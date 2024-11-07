Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 2,004 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,153 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,148 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Silver Coast Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.4% during the third quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 17,860 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.5% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 69,153 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 26.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 24,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.41.

F opened at $11.19 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

