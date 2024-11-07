Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 4,337 Shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 65.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 250,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after acquiring an additional 15,748 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 141.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 200,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 117,452 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,505,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JEMA opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.52.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

