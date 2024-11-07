Farther Finance Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 688.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 516.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.17.

Hormel Foods Cuts Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 79.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 51,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $1,648,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,850.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $312,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,094.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 51,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $1,648,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,850.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,338. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

