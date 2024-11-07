Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 161.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,956,000 after buying an additional 26,616 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $971,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,498 shares in the company, valued at $41,553,389.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.18, for a total value of $4,682,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,553,389.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,091 shares of company stock worth $13,812,015 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $437.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.23 and a fifty-two week high of $439.17. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $381.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.98.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 9.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

