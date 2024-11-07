Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Free Report) by 14,795.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPBO. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 638.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $273,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $901,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPBO stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.39 and a 12 month high of $30.26.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.