Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $450,000 Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 10.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 11.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.33.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $146,485.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,403,882.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total value of $80,307.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,731. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $146,485.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,403,882.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,227 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,617 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $259.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.20. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.57 and a 12 month high of $267.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.03). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

