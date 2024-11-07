Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $460,000 Stock Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in CorVel by 98.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 435.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in CorVel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in CorVel by 130.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the third quarter worth $208,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CorVel news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.80, for a total value of $89,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,228.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.80, for a total value of $89,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,228.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Judd Jessup sold 2,500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.60, for a total transaction of $779,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,777 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,113.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,557. 47.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRVL opened at $350.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $313.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.82 and a beta of 1.10. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $194.85 and a 12-month high of $359.98.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st.

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

