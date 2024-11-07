Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $465,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VSS opened at $120.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $104.22 and a twelve month high of $126.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.07.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

