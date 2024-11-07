Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $534,000 Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 1,010.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $626,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,343,233.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Whirlpool Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of WHR opened at $107.99 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $84.18 and a 52-week high of $125.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.72 and its 200-day moving average is $98.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

