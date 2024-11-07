Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 54.7% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 115.1% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $12,043,420.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of PHM opened at $129.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.23 and a 200 day moving average of $124.47. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $80.60 and a one year high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.63.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.25. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.90%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

