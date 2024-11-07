Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 2,713.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,264 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in InterDigital by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in InterDigital by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total transaction of $99,946.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 54,984 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,615.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,102.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total transaction of $99,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,615.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,205 shares of company stock worth $716,218. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on InterDigital from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $177.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.49. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $178.72.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

