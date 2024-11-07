Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 294.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Moller Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, CHB Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $25.52.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

