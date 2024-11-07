Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 1,325 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 402.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 10,460.0% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE AFG opened at $133.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.78. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $107.11 and a one year high of $138.81.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

