Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 53 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 223.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 23.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 58.7% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.25.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $536.90 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $392.49 and a 12 month high of $542.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $510.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.05. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $241,872.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,949.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $241,872.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,949.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,915. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,899 shares of company stock valued at $24,959,886 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

