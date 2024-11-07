Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at DA Davidson

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.42% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Federal Signal Stock Up 6.8 %

Federal Signal stock opened at $90.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $62.99 and a 1-year high of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.71 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $2,388,448.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,206.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Federal Signal by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 60.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

