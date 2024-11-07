Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 48.80 ($0.64) and traded as high as GBX 86.80 ($1.13). Ferrexpo shares last traded at GBX 79.20 ($1.03), with a volume of 12,637,415 shares trading hands.

Ferrexpo Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 48.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of £462.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1,131.43, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.

About Ferrexpo

(Get Free Report)

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.