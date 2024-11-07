Financial Comparison: Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) versus ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) and ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Boyd Group Services and ACV Auctions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boyd Group Services 1.93% 7.61% 2.63% ACV Auctions -14.53% -13.20% -6.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Boyd Group Services and ACV Auctions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boyd Group Services 1 0 0 2 3.00 ACV Auctions 0 2 6 0 2.75

Volatility and Risk

ACV Auctions has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.94%. Given ACV Auctions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than Boyd Group Services.

Boyd Group Services has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACV Auctions has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Boyd Group Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of ACV Auctions shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of ACV Auctions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boyd Group Services and ACV Auctions”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boyd Group Services $2.95 billion 1.13 $86.66 million $1.91 80.97 ACV Auctions $481.23 million 6.63 -$75.26 million ($0.48) -39.87

Boyd Group Services has higher revenue and earnings than ACV Auctions. ACV Auctions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boyd Group Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Boyd Group Services beats ACV Auctions on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States. In addition, the company operates a third-party administrator, Gerber National Claims Services that offers glass, emergency roadside, and first notice of loss services. It serves insurance companies and individual vehicle owners. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle. It also provides remarketing centers, which offers value-added services, such as vehicle reconditioning and storage for dealers and commercial partners. In addition, the company offers data services, including True360 report, which provides cosmetic and structural vehicle assessments integrated into vehicle history reports for dealer to make wholesale and retail transaction decisions on and off the marketplace; ACV market report provides transaction data and condition reports for comparable used vehicles, including pricing data from third-party sources and allows dealers to determine pricing and valuation strategies for used vehicles; and ACV MAX inventory management software enables dealers to manage their inventory and set pricing while turning vehicles. Further, it provides data and technology through inspection, such as condition reports, virtual lift solutions, apex device, and vehicle intelligence platform; and marketplace enablement, comprising MyACV application, private marketplaces, operations automation, live appraisals, and programmatic buying service. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

