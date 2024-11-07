Financial Review: Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) & PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) and Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Impac Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 53.81% 11.90% 1.32% Impac Mortgage N/A -1,309.14% -37.12%

Risk & Volatility

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impac Mortgage has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $429.02 million 2.72 $199.65 million $1.36 9.88 Impac Mortgage $8.60 million 0.13 -$39.43 million ($1.71) -0.02

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Impac Mortgage”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Impac Mortgage. Impac Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Impac Mortgage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 4 3 0 2.43 Impac Mortgage 0 0 0 0 0.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $14.93, suggesting a potential upside of 11.08%. Given PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Impac Mortgage.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.4% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats Impac Mortgage on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate. The company's Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment engages in investing in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spreads, and agency and senior non-agency MBS, as well as related interest rate hedging activities. Its Correspondent Production segment is involved in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit residential loans directly or in the form of MBS. The company primarily sells its loans to government-sponsored entities or PennyMac Loan Services, LLC. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities. The Real Estate Services segment performs servicing and provides loss mitigation services for securitized long-term mortgage portfolio. The Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio segment is composed of residual interests in securitization trusts. The company was founded by Joseph R. Tomkinson in August 1995 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

