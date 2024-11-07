First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.62 and traded as high as $34.14. First United shares last traded at $34.01, with a volume of 43,383 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised First United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. First United had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 12.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First United Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. First United’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First United during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First United in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in First United in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of First United during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of First United by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.

