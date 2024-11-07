Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $11,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Fortive by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Fortive by 3.4% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Fortive by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 0.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $74.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $64.69 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.27.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James raised Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

In other news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,281.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $508,141.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,135.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,895 shares of company stock worth $13,878,151. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

