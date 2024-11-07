Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 61.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,443 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Genpact by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,086,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,236 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 34.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,326,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,065,000 after purchasing an additional 847,249 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 130.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,465,000 after purchasing an additional 658,560 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in Genpact by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,567,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,456,000 after buying an additional 284,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Genpact by 3,879.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 290,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after buying an additional 283,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

G opened at $40.48 on Thursday. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $40.53. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.23%.

G has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Genpact from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

