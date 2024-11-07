George Poste Sells 30,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) Director George Poste sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,746,680. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
George Poste also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 8th, George Poste sold 33,725 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $906,865.25.
Exelixis Stock Performance
EXEL stock opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $35.84.
Institutional Trading of Exelixis
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 107.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 537.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Exelixis from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Exelixis
Exelixis Company Profile
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Exelixis
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.