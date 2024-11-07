George Poste Sells 30,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) Director George Poste sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,746,680. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

George Poste also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, George Poste sold 33,725 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $906,865.25.

Exelixis Stock Performance

EXEL stock opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $35.84.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 107.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 537.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Exelixis from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

