GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CFO Sells $945,628.84 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CFO Brian G. Robins sold 16,666 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $945,628.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,803 shares in the company, valued at $13,776,642.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GitLab Stock Up 6.7 %

GTLB stock opened at $60.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average of $50.97. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $182.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.86 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 54.62%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,040,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,437 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,259,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,911,000 after buying an additional 16,961 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GitLab by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,190,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,196,000 after buying an additional 747,712 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth about $49,196,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in GitLab by 269.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 827,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,120,000 after buying an additional 603,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

