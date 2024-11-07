Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,255,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,755,000 after purchasing an additional 425,993 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 951.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 75,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 68,061 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 151.4% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 308.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Globe Life from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

NYSE:GL opened at $111.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 19.04%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

