Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Shares of GTE stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, CFO Ryan Ellson bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $75,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,449.14. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gary Guidry purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $90,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 440,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,252.16. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Ellson acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $75,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,449.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 67,000 shares of company stock worth $410,330 in the last ninety days. 7.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 40.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 13,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 123.3% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 33,167 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

