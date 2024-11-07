Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 148.35 ($1.93) and traded as high as GBX 163.80 ($2.13). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 159.60 ($2.08), with a volume of 337,204 shares.

Halfords Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 150.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.35. The company has a market cap of £353.42 million, a PE ratio of 1,227.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34.

Halfords Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.